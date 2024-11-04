Another Indian fighter jet crashes during training

Another MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Monday in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra during a normal training after it met a ‘system glitch’, local media reported.

The pilot ejected the plane to save his life while the Indian Air Force ordered Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Images appeared on social media sites showing the fuselage of the crashed airplane engulfed in flames and blowing a heavy cloud of smoke. A big crowd of inquisitive bystanders gathered around the collision scene in the field.

“A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF posted on X.

Earlier in a similar incident, a MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed on September 2 in Rajasthan. The pilot had ejected safely that time too and no loss of life was reported.