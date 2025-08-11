Colombian presidential hopeful Uribe dies two months after shooting

Colombian Senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe, who was shot in the head at a campaign event two months ago, died in the early hours of Monday, his family and the hospital treating him said. He was 39.

Uribe, from the right-wing opposition, was shot in Bogota on June 7 as he was giving a speech at a rally, in an attack that shocked the nation.

His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, announced his death on social media. “I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, love of my life, I will take care of our children.”

The capital’s Santa Fe Foundation hospital – where supporters held regular vigils during his treatment – said over the weekend his condition had worsened because of a hemorrhage in his central nervous system.

Former President Alvaro Uribe, the leader of the senator’s Democratic Center party and no relation to the deceased Colombian Senator, wrote on X that “evil destroys everything; they killed hope”.

“May Miguel’s fight be a light that illuminates Colombia’s right path,” added the former president, who was sentenced by a judge earlier this month to 12 years of house arrest for abuse of process and bribery of a public official.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X he was deeply saddened by the news. “The United States stands in solidarity with his family, the Colombian people, both in mourning and demanding justice for those responsible.”

Six people are under arrest over the Colombian Senator shooting, including two men that the attorney general’s office says met in Medellin to plan the assassination.

A 15-year-old accused of carrying out the shooting was arrested within hours of the crime, but police have said they are pursuing the “intellectual authors” of the attack.

In a video of the boy’s June arrest, independently verified by Reuters, he can be heard shouting that he had been hired by a local drug dealer.

FRAUGHT FAMILY HISTORY

There is reward of up to 3 billion pesos (about $740,000) for information leading to the identification and capture of those responsible, the defense minister has said. The United States, Britain and the United Arab Emirates are helping with the investigation.

The death of Senator Miguel Uribe, a father and stepfather, adds further tragedy to his family’s fraught history.

His mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in 1991 during a botched rescue mission after she was kidnapped by the Medellin Cartel, headed by drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Miguel Uribe himself enjoyed a rapid political rise, becoming a recognized lawmaker for the right-wing Democratic Center party and presidential hopeful known for his sharp criticism of leftist President Gustavo Petro’s administration.

At 25, he was elected to Bogota’s city council, where he was a prominent opponent of Petro, then the capital’s mayor, criticizing his handling of waste management and social programs.

In the 2022 legislative elections, Uribe led the Senate slate for the Democratic Center party with the slogan “Colombia First,” winning a seat in the chamber.

His maternal grandfather, Julio Cesar Turbay, was Colombia’s president from 1978 to 1982, while his paternal grandfather, Rodrigo Uribe Echavarria, headed the Liberal Party and supported Virgilio Barco’s successful 1986 presidential campaign.

Besides his wife, son and stepdaughters, Miguel Uribe is also survived by his father and sister.