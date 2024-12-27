Kapil Sharma wanted to ‘thrash THIS critic’

Indian singer Mika Singh has revealed that comedian and Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma once wanted to beat up self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, known as KRK.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

KRK is infamous in the Bollywood industry for his outspoken and controversial statements on films and movie stars.

Mika Singh has revealed that the controversial film critic was once his neighbour and a good friend.

“He is like my son. He is a very pyara insaan (lovely person). He used to live very close to my studio at one time. I used to visit him often, at times even without informing him I used to show up at his home for tea. I used to call him ‘bhai’ (brother). So he knew I was a mad person. He became friends with me. He used to say bad things about all the heroes; some of them would come to me and tell me ‘isko samjha yaar’ (tell him to mind his words), so I would be the mediator,” Singh said in a recent interview with an Indian media outlet.

Read more: Kapil Sharma receives flak over alleged racist jibe at Atlee

The Indian singer revealed the reason behind Kapil Sharma, Honey Singh and Vivek Oberoi’s feud with KRK.

According to Mika Sing, he once took all three of them to KRK’s home to settle their disputes which erupted after he attacked them on social media.

“Honey might not remember this now but KRK had said something about Honey. Honey was very upset and told me, ‘paaji yeh aisaa aisaa bolta hai,’ Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma were also very upset with KRK. So I told Honey, we’ll go to him, visit him in Dubai, and talk, we’ll act as if both of us are drunk. ‘He will abuse us but you do whatever you want with him,’ we were very rude to him. The next day KRK told us that we behaved very badly with him. And I told him that I don’t remember anything because we were drunk. Apparently we pulled his hair,” Mika Sing added.

Singh recalled taking Kapil Sharma to the house of the controversial critic, however, he was not home and escaped a beating at the hand of the Bollywood actor.

“He was very upset with KRK. When he realised that KRK was my neighbour, Kapil wanted to just beat him up. He wanted me to take him to his house that night and beat him up. I requested him not to do that. Anyway, we went to him around 4-5 am, he was not home, his staff came out, and I told Kapil this is it. So he broke glasses at his home and created a ruckus,” the Indian singer said.