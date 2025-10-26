Hesson confident of strong comeback, eyes World Cup options for Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson addressed a press conference, outlining team plans and player performances ahead of the upcoming series and World Cup preparations.

Hesson confirmed that Babar Azam will bat at number three in the T20 squad, expressing confidence in the star batter’s strong comeback. “I’m hopeful Babar will return to form in style,” he said.

Discussing squad selection, the coach said various combinations are being considered in preparation for the World Cup. He noted that Mohammad Haris was given ample opportunities but could not capitalize, adding that the young wicketkeeper-batter “still needs improvement.”

Hesson praised Usman Khan for his ability to play spin well, saying the batter has been given a chance in the upcoming T20 series. He also mentioned that Usman Tariq is a talented spin bowler included in the plans.

On performance gaps, Hesson admitted the team needs improvement in multiple areas of T20 cricket, expressing disappointment over the Asia Cup final defeat.

He further said that Sufiyan Muqeem has been sent back to play first-class cricket, while Fakhar Zaman will also need to work on his game at the domestic level, though he remains part of the one-day squad.

Hesson concluded that the upcoming series against South Africa and the Tri-Nation Series will help Pakistan identify the best options for the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, former cricketer Basit Ali had demanded the immediate removal of Pakistan’s head coach, Mike Hesson, for his ‘poor’ planning in the Asia Cup 2025.

Speaking in ARY News’ special transmission, Basit Ali said Pakistan lost to India in the final due to poor planning of Mike Hesson. ” I request PM Sharif to sack the foreign coach and appoint a local who can feel for the country.”

Basit Ali also questioned the team’s preparation and leadership ahead of the upcoming T20I World Cup as the Green Shirts have been unable to down any big team on the field.

Expressing his disappointment after Pakistan’s recent performances, Basit Ali said that captain Salman Ali Agha is unfit to lead the side, calling him a “yes man” who fails to take decisive actions on the field.