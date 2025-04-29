Mike Peters of The Alarm passes away at 66

Mike Peters, the celebrated frontman of Welsh rock band The Alarm, has died at the age of 66 following a prolonged battle with blood cancer.

Known for his powerful stage presence and dedication to music and charity, Mike Peters passed away while receiving treatment at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

His death was confirmed by a spokesperson from Love Hope Strength, the cancer charity he co-founded with his wife Jules.

Mike Peters first rose to fame in the early 1980s with The Alarm, whose hits such as 68 Guns and Strength remain iconic.

The band toured alongside major acts like U2 and Status Quo and even shared stages with legends including Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

Despite being diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) more than 30 years ago, Mike Peters continued to perform and inspire.

Last year, he was forced to cancel a 50-date US tour with The Alarm after a sudden health deterioration. Just five days before departing for Chicago, he discovered a lump in his neck.

He was diagnosed with Richter’s syndrome, a rare, aggressive transformation of CLL into lymphoma. Despite undergoing experimental treatments and multiple rounds of chemotherapy, his health continued to decline.

Mike Peters is survived by his wife Jules, 58, and their two sons, Dylan, 20, and Evan, 18. In a touching interview last year, Mike Peters spoke of the unwavering support from his fans, calling their messages and prayers “phenomenal.” .

As well as his music, Mike Peters made a significant impact through Love Hope Strength, which encourages stem cell donation. Through campaigns at The Alarm concerts, over 250,000 people have joined global stem cell registers.

Born in Prestatyn, north Wales, Mike Peters was deeply rooted in his local community and regularly supported regional causes.

His legacy with The Alarm and his dedication to fighting cancer will continue to inspire generations to come.