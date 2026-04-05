Mike Tindall backs Steve Borthwick

Steve Borthwick, the head coach of England Rugby, has received a strong vote of confidence from Mike Tindall.

The team recorded its poorest performance since the tournament’s expansion in 2000 following a difficult Six Nations campaign in which they lost four of their five matches. Despite growing concerns about Borthwick’s future and Rugby Football Union chairman Bill Sweeney’s initial refusal to provide long-term assurances, Tindall is pleading with supporters to stay patient with the “quietly spoken and determined” coach.

“I’ve known him since he was 16, and he’ll be working hard to fix the problems,” Tindall told The Rugby Paper. He praised the culture Borthwick has established, stating that the players still thrive in the current environment.

Tindall also defended Borthwick against those quick to assign blame following England’s recent slump. “We had a team that won several in a row, then lose four, and suddenly everyone’s pointing the finger at Steve. Every team goes through rough patches,” he added.

To give Borthwick the opportunity to lead England back to winning ways ahead of the World Cup, Tindall urged supporters to allow him to work in the “quiet and determined manner that is his nature.”