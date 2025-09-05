Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather agree for exhibition bout

An exciting news for boxing fans as legendary Mike Tyson and great Floyd Mayweather Jr. agreed to make in-ring return next spring.

According to ESPN, the exhibition bout is being organized by CSI Sports/Fight Sports. The date, location, and broadcast have yet to be determined.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) said in a press release.

“You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

The 48-year-old retired after registering a knockout victory over MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017. Since then he has competed in eight exhibition fights. The most recent one was against John Gotti III in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Tyson, 58, recently competed against Jake Paul in November 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Taxas.

It was the first time the former heavyweight champion had competed in nearly two decades. Thoughh Tyson lost the bout on a unanimous decision, the event was a massive success, with 65 million concurrent viewers on Netflix.

Tyson recently told ESPN that he had interest in competing in another fight if the right opportunity presented itself.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes,” Tyson said. “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable — and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.

“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Details regarding the number of rounds, weight and more will be revealed at a later date.