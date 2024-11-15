Tyson takes a swipe at Paul ahead of highly anticipated fight

Mike Tyson could not wait to put on the gloves to take a shot at upcoming opponent Jake Paul, striking the social media influencer-turned-boxer in the face as they approached each other at Thursday’s weigh-in at Arlington, Texas.

The one-time “Baddest Man on the Planet,” 58-year-old Mike Tyson, is returning to the ring for his first professional fight in 19 years against “ultimate heel” Paul in the wildly anticipated showdown at AT&T Stadium on Friday.

There was no love lost between the two as Mike Tyson, who weighed in at 228.4 pounds, approached Paul and immediately slapped the 27-year-old in the face and offered a two-word televised remark before walking off-stage: “Talking’s over.”

Jake Paul, who gained a cult following on YouTube before turning to boxing four years ago, was far more loquacious, offering an expletive-riddled rant about his plans to demolish Mike Tyson, who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts.

“He’s angry, he’s an angry little elf,” said Jake Paul, who weighed in at 227.2 pounds. “It’s personal now – he must die!”