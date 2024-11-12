Trump appoints Mike Waltz as national security advisor

WASHINGTON DC: President-elect Donald J. Trump announced the appointment of Congressman Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor. The news had been circulating on social media for the past few days, and Trump made the official announcement on Tuesday.

“I am honored to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor,” Donald Trump stated in a press release.

Mike Waltz is the first Green Beret elected to Congress and has previously served in the White House and the Pentagon. He served in the Army Special Forces for 27 years, during which he was deployed multiple times in combat and awarded four Bronze Stars, including two with Valor. Mike Waltz retired as a Colonel and is a nationally recognised leader in national security, a bestselling author, and an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism.

He serves as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Mike Waltz is a distinguished graduate with honors from the Virginia Military Institute. He has been a strong advocate of my America First Foreign Policy agenda and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of peace through strength!”

Mike Waltz Bio

He is married to Dr. Julia Nesheiwat, a combat veteran who served as Homeland Security Advisor to President Trump.