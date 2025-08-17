Mila Kunis reveals shocking diet regime for ‘Black Swan’ role

Hollywood actor Mila Kunis has reflected on the extreme diet she followed for her role alongside Natalie Portman in the 2010 film, ‘Black Swan.’

The film was a blockbuster upon its release as it earned $330 million worldwide on a reported budget of $13 million.

For her role in the film, Natalie Portman won an Oscar award for Best Actress .

‘Black Swan,’ which recently marked its 15th anniversary, will be shown on the big screen this month in the US.

The makers of the hit film will release a remastered version of the 2010 film on IMAX screens on August 21 and 24.

Mila Kunis, Natalie Portman and director Darren Aronofsky reunited for an interview to celebrate the film’s 15th anniversary.

During the conversation, Kunis recalled how little she ate while preparing for the role in the hit film.

“My prep was a lot of dancing and very little eating — which I know you’re not supposed to say, but it’s the truth. I drank a lot of broth and danced for 12 hours a day,” the Hollywood actor said.

Read more: Natalie Portman is dating THIS musician after divorce

Mila Kunis added, “We were only supposed to have three months of prep before filming started, but we lost some financing, so that got extended to six months while Darren tried to find money.”

The Hollywood actor also revealed suffering multiple injuries while filming the dancing scenes in ‘Black Swan.’

“We would shoot those dancing scenes for hours, and I had bruises all over my ribs just from being lifted over and over again. I also dislocated my shoulder pretty early in the production and thought I was completely screwed, but Darren sent me to an acupuncturist and I somehow came out totally fine,” Mila Kunis recalled.