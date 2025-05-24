Miley Cyrus on ‘disgusting’ infection that sent her to ICU

Miley Cyrus has shared that she spent last Thanksgiving in intensive care after suffering a serious infection in her knee. The singer and actress revealed the infection was so bad it caused her knee to start “disintegrating.”

Miley Cyrus, 32, believes she got the infection after rolling around on the ground at the Hollywood Walk of Fame last October.

The footage was shot for her upcoming music film Something Beautiful, which is tied to her ninth studio album of the same name.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Miley Cyrus said: “By November, at Thanksgiving, I was put in ICU, for a moment, just for a moment.

But it’s mostly because it was Thanksgiving. There were a lot of people in the ER, people choking on turkey legs or whatever.”

Miley Cyrus explained how the infection developed quickly: “My leg began to disintegrate around the kneecap area.

The doctor asked if I knew how it happened, and I just saw myself in my head, rolling on the floor during filming. I had to tell him the truth.”

She continued: “To have a surgeon look at you and say, ‘Yuck’ — that’s rough. These people cut into bodies for a living, and even they were disgusted.”

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if the filming location had been cleaned before shooting, Miley Cyrus replied: “Absolutely not. None of that.

I had a big dream and a small budget — well, a good budget, but I spent it all on clothes.”

Miley Cyrus added that she couldn’t afford to rent the space for filming, so they shot at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the middle of the night.

“Have you ever been there at night? I thought it was my last day.”

Something Beautiful will be released on 30 May, along with Miley Cyrus’s new album. The album features a track titled Walk of Fame, which includes a collaboration with Brittany Howard.