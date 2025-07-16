Miley Cyrus reveals her tour plans

Pop icon Miley Cyrus, who has not been on a full concert tour since Bangerz in 2014, confirmed she has no ‘desire’ to do it anytime soon either.

In a new interview with an American TV, Grammy winner Miley Cyrus, who has not toured in over a decade, even to support the release of her last few studio albums, shared that despite all the opportunities available, she has no desire left to tour.

“I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunity to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don’t,” said the ‘Flowers’ hitmaker, adding that she prefers to protect her ‘mental’ health above all, which becomes a challenge while touring, due to the lack of infrastructure for artists’ support.

“There’s artists like Prince that are not here today that lived such a high-intensity lifestyle on the road. It’s really hard to maintain sobriety on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life,” she said.

“You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine — you’re feeling a lot of love — and then you totally crash at the end of the show. You start thinking that one person loving you is not enough. It needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000,” explained Cyrus, who debuted her ninth studio album, ‘Something Beautiful’ this May.