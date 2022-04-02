Miley Cyrus tests positive for Covid-19; says ‘it was worth it’

American pop star Miley Cyrus has contracted Covid-19 as announced by the celeb in the late hours of Saturday.

Turning to her verified Twitter account on Saturday, the ‘Hannah Montana’ star notified her fans about her health. “Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

“I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,” she further added.

In the following tweet, she informed the fans of missing out on an upcoming fundraiser which is ‘super important’ to her and friend Steven Tyler. “I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time!”

Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time! 🖤🖤🖤 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

Hundreds of her fans took to various social media applications to wish the celeb a speedy recovery.

It is pertinent to mention, Miley notified earlier this week that she and her sister Brandi almost died on their way to Asuncion capital of Paraguay for a performance, as their private jet got ‘struck by lightning’.

To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/NhKrospppN — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 23, 2022

Notifying her fans about her performance at Asuncion, the ‘Wrecking ball’ hitmaker shared a video on Twitter showing flashing lightning outside the plane, as well as a close-up click showing the injured wing of the plаne, where the lightning struck.

