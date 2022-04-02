Saturday, April 2, 2022
Miley Cyrus tests positive for Covid-19; says ‘it was worth it’

American pop star Miley Cyrus has contracted Covid-19 as announced by the celeb in the late hours of Saturday.

Turning to her verified Twitter account on Saturday, the ‘Hannah Montana’ star notified her fans about her health. “Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,” she further added.

In the following tweet, she informed the fans of missing out on an upcoming fundraiser which is ‘super important’ to her and friend Steven Tyler. “I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time!”

Hundreds of her fans took to various social media applications to wish the celeb a speedy recovery.

It is pertinent to mention, Miley notified earlier this week that she and her sister Brandi almost died on their way to Asuncion capital of Paraguay for a performance, as their private jet got ‘struck by lightning’.

Notifying her fans about her performance at Asuncion, the ‘Wrecking ball’ hitmaker shared a video on Twitter showing flashing lightning outside the plane, as well as a close-up click showing the injured wing of the plаne, where the lightning struck.

