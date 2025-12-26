Security forces eliminate most wanted militant commander in Lakki Marwat

A most-wanted militant commander has been killed during a joint operation by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and police in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, the operation was carried out near the Wanda Amir area against Fitna al Khawarij.

The suspect, identified as Barkatullah, alias Barkati and Abu Zar, was described as a highly wanted militant commander was neutralised in a joint operation.

According to police, the slain terrorist had been using multiple aliases and was involved with, or provided support to, several militant groups operating in the region.

Police officials stated that Barkatullah was wanted in more than 10 criminal cases, including attacks on security forces. Police added that volunteers from local peace committees took part in the operation alongside law enforcement personnel.

Police have also seized weapons used by the suspect recovered from the scene; other suspected militants managed to escape by taking advantage of the area’s difficult terrain.

Two Khawarij, including a wanted terrorist neutralised in DI Khan: ISPR

Pakistani security forces have eliminated two Indian sponsored Khawarij, including a highly wanted figure, Dilawar, during an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the ISPR, the operation was carried out after receiving intelligence information about the presence of militants in the area.