Pakistan Strikes Terrorist Camps in Afghanistan, Several Militants Killed

Pakistan has carried out operations across the Afghan border targeting multiple militant hideouts in response to recent suicide attacks within its territory, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistani authorities, seven camps were hit in an intelligence-based operation, including positions linked to the Pakistani Taliban, their allied groups, and the ISKP in the border region.

Authorities said the strikes were carried out with precision and full operational capability.

The operations follow a series of suicide attacks in Islamabad, Bajaur, and Bannu, including one during the holy month of Ramadan in Bannu.

Officials indicated that the Khawarij carried out terrorist attacks in Pakistan at the direction of militant leadership and handlers based in Afghanistan, with responsibility claimed by the Fitna al Khawarij and affiliated groups.

Earlier on 11 February 2026, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has speculated that Pakistan could take action against militant groups in Afghanistan.

Speaking to ARY News programme KHABAR, Khawaja Asif said third parties were engaged in negotiations and were aware of the consequences of prolonged inaction. While he declined to provide a specific timeline, he stressed that Pakistan would have to respond sooner rather than later as delays in addressing security threats are costing the country heavily.

The minister expressed concern that militant activity originating from Afghanistan had not subsided. He said if authorities across the border remained passive observers, they would effectively share responsibility.

He added, Pakistan remains open to dialogue, but it cannot accept a situation in which talks are followed by attacks on its territory.

Asif noted that some level of communication continues with Afghanistan’s interim Taliban administration. He suggested that solutions could emerge if militants chose to return or relocate elsewhere, although no formal proposals were currently under discussion.