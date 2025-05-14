Peshawar High Court upholds military court sentences, dismisses petitions

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has upheld the sentences awarded by military courts, dismissing three separate petitions challenging the verdicts, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the PHC ruled that the sentences were delivered in accordance with the law. Additional Attorney General Sanaullah stated that the convicts were affiliated with a proscribed organisation and had confessed to their crimes before a magistrate.

He informed the PHC that the military court had sentenced one convict to life imprisonment, another to 20 years, and the third to 16 years in prison.

Sanaullah added that all legal requirements were met during the trial, and the accused were granted the right to appeal and were provided legal counsel of their choice.

He further stated that the sentences were delivered under special laws, and the convicts were not entitled to relief under Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code, which accounts for time spent in custody prior to sentencing.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday (May 5, 2025) reserved its judgment on appeals challenging the military trials of civilians.

On Oct 23, 2023 ruling, the Supreme Court (SC) declared that trying civilians in military courts for their alleged role in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest were ultra vires the Constitution.

The verdict was reserved by a six-member SC bench a hearing detailed arguments from the both sides.

The bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan also include, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

Justice Aminuddin Khan stated that a short order will be issued on military court issue, adding urgency to the high-profile case that has significant constitutional implications.

The AGP urged the court to provide an observation on granting the right of appeal and cited precedent, including the SC’s ruling in ex-COAS General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service extension case, where Parliament was directed to legislate within a specified timeframe.