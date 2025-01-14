SC questions ‘security lapse’ in May 9 Incidents during military courts hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday questioned the ‘security lapse’ during the May 9 incidents while hearing intra-court appeals challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

The bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard intra-court appeals challenging the decisions of military courts. The bench also comprised Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Musarrat Hilali, and Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Justice Amin-ud-Din’s constitutional bench asked whether any resistance was offered when people entered the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9.

Advocate Khawaja Haris, representing the Ministry of Defence, argued that the trial of civilians under military law is not unprecedented, citing legal provisions dating back to 1967. He stated that even during peacetime, civilians interfering in military matters could be tried in military courts.

Justice Hassan Azhar pointed out that cases like F.B. Ali occurred during martial law, emphasizing a distinction from the current scenario.

Justice Hassan Azhar questioned whether the mastermind behind the May 9 incidents had been identified and whether any trial against them was ongoing. Khawaja Haris confirmed that such cases would also fall under military jurisdiction.

The bench inquired about the lack of resistance to the events at military installations.

Khawaja Haris responded that while protesters were accused of damaging property, no military officer had been charged, and efforts were made to avoid any loss of life through measured restraint.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the intra-court appeals against the trial of civilians in military courts until tomorrow.