The White House said Tuesday that US. forces are making steady progress in their ongoing military operation in Iran, with thousands of targets struck and Iranian drone attacks significantly reduced.

Speaking at a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. military has targeted nearly 5,000 sites since the operation began. She said the strikes have sharply degraded Iran’s military capabilities, including the destruction of about 50 naval vessels and attacks on facilities involved in missile production.

Leavitt said Iranian drone activity has dropped by roughly 85%, while U.S. forces have used 2,000-pound bombs to hit key missile installations.

“The regime’s ability to carry out retaliatory attacks has been significantly reduced,” she told reporters.

Leavitt also said President Donald Trump remains committed to ensuring the uninterrupted flow of oil through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global energy supplies.

She warned that any attempt by Iran to block the waterway would trigger a strong U.S. military response. The United States, she said, is prepared to counter any effort by Tehran to disrupt global oil markets.

If necessary, the U.S. Navy could escort oil tankers through the strait, and all options remain under consideration to keep the shipping lane open.

Leavitt acknowledged that tensions in the region could cause a temporary rise in oil prices but said the administration believes any increase would likely be short-lived.

“Our goal is to ensure that Iran cannot threaten the United States or our allies with nuclear weapons,” she said.

According to Leavitt, achieving the full set of military objectives could take four to six weeks, though the duration of the operation ultimately will depend on decisions by President Trump. She said the president is acting on verified intelligence indicating that Iran had been rapidly expanding its ballistic missile arsenal.

Leavitt added that Trump does not want an rqdicalized figure to take power in Iran. Asked about potential cooperation from Pakistan, she said the administration would provide details once more information becomes available.

The press secretary also criticized Democrats for not supporting past congressional resolutions condemning Iran, suggesting that current opposition reflects political disagreements with Trump rather than the substance of the issue.

“Iran has chosen the path of death and destruction instead of peace in the region,” she said.

During the briefing, Leavitt also urged lawmakers to pass the proposed “Save America Act.” She said the legislation would bar transgender women from competing in women’s sports, restrict gender-transition procedures, and prevent undocumented immigrants from participating in U.S. elections.