Military rejects Indian army officer’s ‘fallacious remarks’ on AJK

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s military media wing – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – has rejected unwarranted statement of a high-rank Indian army officer regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian military officer concerning AJK was an apt manifestation of the Indian armed forces “delusional mindset”.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar said the fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so-called “launch-pads” and “terrorists” are an attempt to divert attention from Indian army conduct in Kashmir.

“The Indian army statement was an attempt to divert attention from Indian army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination, upheld by international law and enshrined in UN Security Council Resolutions. Indian General Officer’s lofty claims and surreal ambition is intellectually insulting.”

It added that Pakistan military is a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability.

“This desire for peace, however, is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions including recently in the Balakot episode.”

DG ISPR hoped that in the interest of peace for the region, the Indian military would do well to abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology.

