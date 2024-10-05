Military troops patrol in Islamabad, take charge of security

ISLAMABAD: The military troops patrolling in Islamabad’s Red Zone and other areas after the interior ministry notified deployment of troops for security in the federal capital city.

The Ministry of Interior has issued military deployment orders under Article 245 of the constitution in aid of civil authority from 5th to 17th October 2024.

The military has been called in for maintaining law and order situation with respect to 23rd meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting and visits of VVIP delegations for the said session.

The military would have all policing powers to tackle a tense situation, and the local commander will act in coordination with the federal police.

The military would have powers to act against miscreants and arrest them. It could exercise baton charge and teargas shelling against protesters with minimum use of force, according to the government circular.

The military will act over reports about presence of miscreants or any other threat. “Perpetrators can be arrested in absence of the police force,” the circular read.

The army has been deployed in addition to the paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Constabulary personnel.