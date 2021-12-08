Commissioner Karachi notifies new milk rates

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon on Wednesday notified an increase in milk prices to Rs120 for retail supply in the city, to be implemented from Thursday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the commissioner, the decision was made in light of a review committee headed by Iqbal Memon and after consultation with all stakeholders including dairy farmers, wholesalers and retailers.

As per the new rates, the milk would be sold at Rs105 per litre by the dairy farmer, Rs110 per litre by the wholesaler and Rs120 per litre by the retailer.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the new prices,” the commissioner Karachi said.

On November 23, the dairy farmers association announced that per litre milk would cost Rs178.60 to the consumers in Karachi and Hyderabad.

As per details, the price of milk has been fixed for Karachi and Hyderabad and the official announcement will be made along with the declaration of the dairy farmers’ association, said Sindh Livestock department.

Furthermore, the department has fixed the per litre cost of production for milk at Rs133 for Karachi and Rs127 for the consumers in Hyderabad. The announcement for the increase in the price will be made in a few days.

On the other hand, the dairy and the cattle farmers association has announced that the new price of milk will be Rs178.60 per litre with a profit of Rs26.60 per litre, Rs19 fare charges per litre. The profit of wholesalers and retailers will also be included in the price of Rs178.60 per litre, the association added.

