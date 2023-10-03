Milk prices hiked by Rs 20 per litre

KARACHI: The prices of milk have been increased by Rs 20 and reached Rs 200 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the official price of milk has been hiked by Rs 20 in the wake of the recent announcement by dairy owners to suspend the sale of milk.

The milk price for the dairy farms and retailers is fixed at Rs 180 whereas Rs 188 for the wholesale.

On September 5, the milk price dropped to Rs180 per litre in different areas of Karachi after retailers witnessed a major decline in sales.

The retailers told the media that they halved purchases from the dairy farmers after a drop in sales due to skyrocketing inflation. The dairy farmers and wholesalers started selling the stocks at low prices to the retailers.

The milk price has dropped to Rs180 per litre in several areas of Karachi including Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar and Landhi. Some shopkeepers also started a discount scheme of giving a half litre of milk on the purchase of 1 litre of milk.

Last month, the Karachi Milk Retailers Welfare Association announced to close the sale points across the metropolis from Monday for an indefinite period for demanding a price hike.

The association gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the local administration to decide the milk price.

The protesters said that they could not sell milk at the current prices after purchasing the stock from dairy farmers at high rates.