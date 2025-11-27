Milk prices in Karachi remain unchanged

KARACHI: The Commissioner of Karachi has announced that milk prices in the city will be maintained at Rs 220 per liter for retailers, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Commissioner, milk prices for dairy farmers have been fixed at Rs 200 per liter, while wholesalers will sell milk at Rs 208 per liter. Retailers, meanwhile, will continue to sell milk at Rs 220 per liter, keeping prices stable for consumers.

The notification also mentioned that for dairy farmers, milk prices have been increased by Rs 5 per liter, bringing their rate to Rs 200. Wholesalers saw a smaller increase of Rs 3, setting their milk prices at Rs 208 per liter.

The Commissioner’s office highlighted that the last adjustment in milk prices was made on June 13, 2024. Authorities emphasized that maintaining stable milk prices is part of an effort to support both farmers and consumers amid fluctuating market conditions.

This move ensures that milk prices in Karachi remain regulated, providing predictability for sellers and buyers across the city.

In October 07, 2025, the Sindh government turned down a demand by the Dairy Farmers Association (DFA) to raise the retail price of milk to Rs. 300 per liter and warned that action would be taken if prices were increased unilaterally.

Speaking during the ARY News show “Bakhabar Savera”, Advisor to the Sindh Government, Sadia Javed, made it clear that the administration would not bow to pressure from dairy farmers.

She said that although milk price in most parts of the country is already above Rs. 200 per litre, the Sindh government wants to maintain the current rate.

Sadia added that a final decision on pricing has not yet been made. It was decided in the meetings at the Commissioner’s Office that milk quality would first be checked before setting a price.

Sadia Javed further stated that dairy farmers remain stubborn about raising prices, but the government will take action if anyone increases rates unilaterally.