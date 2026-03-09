Karachi dairy farmers plan hike in milk prices after Eid ul Fitr

KARACHI: A fresh dispute over milk prices has emerged in Karachi, as dairy farmers announced plans to increase the retail price of milk to Rs300 per litre after Eid ul Fitr, prompting a strong warning from authorities in Sindh.

Representatives of dairy farms and suppliers said the current retail price of milk in Karachi stands at around Rs220 per litre, which they claim is significantly below their production cost. According to dairy farm representatives, the cost of producing milk has risen to Rs295 per kilogram, making the existing market rate unsustainable for the industry.

They stated that the dairy farming sector is “on the verge of collapse” due to rising expenses, adding that the milk price had not been increased even in 2025 despite continuous cost pressures. The dairy farmers said they have already written a letter to the Karachi Commissioner Office requesting an official increase in milk prices.

However, they warned that if the government fails to approve the hike, suppliers may raise the price on their own to Rs300 per litre after Eid.

Authorities, meanwhile, have strongly opposed any unilateral increase in milk prices. Saadia Javed, spokesperson for the Government of Sindh, said strict action would be taken against anyone selling milk at Rs300 per litre without official approval.

She clarified that the authority to determine milk prices rests with the Karachi Commissioner, and no association or group can increase rates independently.

Separately, Salman Abdullah Murad, the Deputy Mayor of Karachi, also warned that strict action would be taken against those who increase milk prices, stressing that the government would not allow an unjustified burden on consumers.

The development has sparked concern among residents, as any increase in milk prices would directly affect household budgets in the country’s largest city.