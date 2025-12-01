Milk samples in Karachi found harmful for human consumption, SHC told

KARACHI: All milk samples collected in Karachi were found harmful for human consumption, the Sindh High Court’s Constitutional Bench told on Monday.

In the Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench, a petition challenging the recent increase in milk prices was taken up.

As per the court’s instructions, a member of the inspection team submitted a detailed report on milk quality.

Samples collected from various areas of Karachi had been sent to the Sindh Standard and Quality Control Authority. According to the laboratory findings, all milk samples were declared substandard and hazardous to health.

The report further stated that none of the samples were suitable for human consumption.

The constitutional bench ordered that the laboratory report be made part of the court record.

The Commissioner of Karachi also presented the official notification regarding milk prices before the court. As per the notification issued on November 27 after a stakeholders’ meeting, dairy farms will sell milk at Rs. 200 per litre, while retailers will sell it at Rs. 220 per litre.

In October 07, 2025, the Sindh government turned down a demand by the Dairy Farmers Association (DFA) to raise the retail price of milk to Rs. 300 per liter and warned that action would be taken if prices were increased unilaterally.

Speaking during the ARY News show “Bakhabar Savera”, Advisor to the Sindh Government, Sadia Javed, made it clear that the administration would not bow to pressure from dairy farmers.

She said that although milk price in most parts of the country is already above Rs. 200 per litre, the Sindh government wants to maintain the current rate.