Milk, yogurt prices fixed for Ramazan 2025

The district administration of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has fixed prices for milk and yogurt ahead of Ramazan 2025 to ensure price stability during the holy month.

According to the official notification, buffalo milk with 6% fat content will be sold at Rs220 per litre, while buffalo milk with 5pc fat content is priced at Rs190/ litre.

Similarly, cow’s milk with 4% fat content will be available for consumers at Rs 190 per litre during Ramazan 2025.

For yogurt, A-Plus category will be sold Rs240 per kg, while A category yogurt will be available at Rs210 per kg in Peshawar during Ramazan 2025, the notification read.

The new pricing will come into effect from the first day of Ramazan, and shopkeepers have been instructed to display price lists prominently at their outlets.

Read more: KP to pay Rs 10,000 cash each to 9 Lac entitled persons in Ramazan

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced the Ramazan 2025 relief package with the support of the federal government.

The provincial government will provide three bags of flour of 10 kg per family in the month of Ramazan to the deserving people under the Benazir Income Support Program absolutely free.