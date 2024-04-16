Millat Express Incident: Railways officials accused of killing woman passenger

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA: At least three Railways officials including a policeman were accused of murdering a woman passenger traveling on Millat Express, ARY News reported.

Police filed a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the deceased woman’s brother where he alleged that the accused pushed his sister out of the moving train after beating her up.

The FIR was registered at the Chani Goth police station in which the policeman, who was seen thrashing the woman passenger, was also nominated.

The brother of the deceased woman who was identified as Maryam, alleged that the Railways police cop, identified as Mir Hasan, had ill-intention towards his sister.

According to him, the accused began thrashing his sister after she asked him to stop harassing her.

The incident came to light after a disturbing video of a policeman beating a woman and two children on Millat Express near Hyderabad emerged on April 14.

In the video, the policeman can be seen holding the woman by her hair and hitting her multiple times while other passengers watched silently. The woman passenger could be heard saying, “Why are you hitting? Don’t beat.”

A day earlier, the Railways spokesperson claimed that the woman died after she jumped from the train.

Maryam Bibi was found dead near Chani Goth Railway Station in Bahawalpur.

The postmortem report of Maryam indicated that her death was ‘accidental’, attributing it to broken bones and excessive bleeding, with five marks of injuries found on her body.

According to the victim’s brother, the railway police officer took the woman passenger — who belonged to Jaranwala’s Chak 40 Mor, Faisalabad — with him after violently beating her on April 7.

The victim’s brother said that his sister used to work at a beauty parlour in Karachi and she was coming to Jaranwala to celebrate Eidul-Fitr.

However, in a statement, the PR official claimed that the victim was suffering from mental health struggles and she died after jumping off Lala Musa-bound Millat Express near Chani Goth Railway Station.