Miller backs THIS team in Champions Trophy 2025 final

Star South African batter David Miller revealed his favorite team in Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai.

Yesterday, New Zealand thrashed South Africa in the second semi-final of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Chasing a mammoth total, South Africa’s batting line faltered and could only manage to score 312-9 in 50 overs.

Scoring an unbeaten 100* off 67 balls David Miller provided hope, but it proved too much for South Africa in the end.

Following the semifinal, Kane Williamson and David Miller met each other. Notably, Williamson had just completed his conference show, while Miller was yet address the journalists.

The two shared a warm smile and a friendly hug, one leaving in victory, the other holding the misery of yet another missed opportunity. That friendship extended beyond as Miller later admitted he would be backing New Zealand in the final.

Miller said that “I’ll be honest with you. I think I’ll be supporting New Zealand. They’re both incredible teams. India have been outstanding for years. It’s going to be a great game,” Miller concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that South Africa, flew out to Dubai from Karachi on Sunday after playing against England the previous day, to guarantee they would have enough time to prepare for an earlier semi-final in Dubai.

As the results came clear, it turned out that they would not need to play there after all, and took the next flight back to Lahore, barely 12 hours after landing in Dubai.

“It’s only an hour-and-40-minute flight, but we had to do that after a game. We landed at 4 p.m., then had to fly back at 7:30 the next morning. It wasn’t ideal. It’s not like we had five hours to recover,” Miller said.