Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl to family

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in ‘Stranger Things,’ has adopted a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi.

The actor made the surprise announcement in a post on Instagram on Thursday.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the actor wrote in her post.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” Millie Bobby Brown stated.

The 21-year-old actor tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in May last year, following their engagement in 2023.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star and Bongiovi began dating in 2021.

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown is set to reprise her role as Eleven in season 5 of the hit Netflix show.

The streamer will air the first part on Thanksgiving, followed by the second part on Christmas.

The season finale of ‘Stranger Things’ will stream on New Year’s Eve.

Additionally, Brown is also working on the third ‘Enola Holmes’ film from Netflix.

The film, which began production in April this year, will see the actor reunite with Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Boham-Carter, Himesh Patel and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

It is to be noted here that Millie Bobby Brown rose to global fame at the age of 12 by playing Eleven in the first season of the Netflix show.

The actor has since featured in every season and will conclude the story of her character in the fifth and final season of the show.