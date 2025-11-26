Millie Bobby Brown Gets Emotional About Stranger Things Ending

Following the adoption of a lovely daughter, British actress Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she shed tears over the ending of her hit television show, Stranger Things.

As the release date nears, fans and the stars are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is set to release its first volume on November 27, 2025.

Millie Bobby Brown candidly discussed her emotions about the show in an open conversation with host Nick Grimshaw, an English broadcaster, and English Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett on the podcast Dish from Waitrose.

Fans and stars are both emotional and happy about the journey that began back in 2016 and is now on the verge of closing forever after nearly a decade of providing outclassed entertainment.

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, disclosed that she was deeply affected and “burst out crying” on the final day of filming, adding that she also cried for about three hours while filming the final scenes.

In fact, the Netflix series has played a significant role in her life since Millie began her career as a 12-year-old young girl on the show.

The British actress, who will shortly turn 22 on February 19, 2026, looks back on her time portraying Eleven in the fictional series.

Millie has additionally worked on other successful projects throughout the years, such as the Enola Holmes film series, which starred Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill, and Damsel, which was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

The star also discussed her marriage to Jake Bongiovi in 2024, admitting that Raye’s performance at the special event made her very excited.

For further information, Millie Bobby Brown has not, to date, publicly disclosed her gorgeous daughter’s name and face.