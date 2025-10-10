Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi sneakily share baby’s first photo from Disney outing

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a sweet peek into her fun-filled Disney outing with her husband Jake and their little one.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 9, the Stranger Things star shared a carouse of heartwarming snaps from the month so far.

She kicked off her carousel with a stunning selfie of herself while the second one feature her sharing stage with Jake Bongiovi as they sang their hearts out.

Other photos in her post showed her sitting on Jake’s lap and posing with friends, wearing Minnie Mouse ears during a fun night out.

However, the 21-year-old actor also quietly included a heartwarming photo with her newly adopted daughter in the fourth slide.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

In the photo, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appeared to be on the It’s a Small World ride at one of the Disney parks as they cuddled together for the sweet photo.

“My t swift October,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi in August via Instagram post.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3,” the couple wrote at the time.