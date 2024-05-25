Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi

British actor Millie Bobby Brown secretly got married to fiance Jake Bongiovi in an intimate ceremony last weekend.

As reported exclusively by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, actor Millie Bobby Brown, known best for her work in Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things’, the mystery flick ‘Enola Holmes’ and very recently in the dark fantasy title ‘Damsel’, secretly exchanged vows with her longtime beau, American model Jake Bongiovi, the son of the rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, in a private ceremony, attended by both their parents.

The report also suggested that it was a ‘very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family’ in attendance when they said their vows.

Moreover, a grand ceremony is reportedly planned for later this year.

Pertinent to mention here that Bobby Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, who have been in a relationship since 2021, announced their engagement in April last year.

Revealing her wedding plans later, the actor had confirmed that she would keep her nuptials private. “I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest,” Brown had said in a magazine interview.

Her ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Matthew Modine disclosed earlier this year, that he would be officiating the wedding for the couple.

