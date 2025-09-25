Millie Bobby Brown lands major movie role after embracing motherhood

British starlet and new mom Millie Bobby Brown is set to play Olympic champion gymnast Kerri Strug in her first major movie role since adopting a baby girl last month.

As reported by foreign media, actor Millie Bobby Brown, 21, who announced in an August 21 Instagram post that she and her husband of one year, Jake Bongiovi, 23, have become first-time parents to an adopted baby girl, is in final negotiations to essay retired gymnast Kerri Allyson Strug, who represented the United States at the 1996 Summer Olympics, playing a key role in clinching a gold for the nation, despite her bad ankle injury.

If reports are true, this will be the first major role of the ‘Stranger Things’ star since embracing motherhood and before she bids farewell to Netflix’s hit sci-fi series later this year.

According to the details, Coppola, the granddaughter of eminent filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, is on board to helm Strug’s biopic, titled ‘Perfect’, on the script of Ronnie Sandahl, whereas Nik Bower for Riverstone Pictures and Magna Studios’ Thomas Benski are the lead producers on the project.

While the deal isn’t closed yet, reports also suggest that Netflix is in talks to land the project.