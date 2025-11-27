Millie Bobby Brown pens sweet note for ‘Stranger Things’ fans as S5 finale drops

Millie Bobby Brown is all emotional as the highly-anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix.

Taking to her Instagram account just hours before the release of fifth season on Wednesday, November 26, the 21-year-old actor shared a heartfelt message for the creator of the show, Duffer Brothers.

“This show has given me so much. but most importantly, the most meaningful story to tell, el’s,” she wrote in the caption, sharing two photos from the Stranger Things set.

Millie went on to gush, “Thank you to the duffers for taking a chance on everything you shouldn’t have wanted,

a british girl, with a huge family, a lot of energy, a strong point of view, but a heart that would work tirelessly for the character you built.”

The Enola Holmes star also added a sweet message for her ardent fans as she wrote, “enjoy volume 1 folks. see you on the right side up.”

Her heartfelt caption was paired with two behind-the-scenes photos, one from the filming of Season 1 and another from Season 5.

Millie Bobby Brown’s tribute highlights the impact the iconic Netflix series has had on her life and career as she grew up alongside Eleven, becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable young actors.

The final season promises to wrap up the story of Eleven and the battle against the Upside Down, bringing a close to one of streaming television’s most beloved franchises.