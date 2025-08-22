Why Millie Bobby Brown adopted a baby girl to become mom at 21?

Now that she is officially a mom to an adopted daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi, do you know, British starlet Millie Bobby Brown had planned to start a family at 21 long before.

For the uninitiated, celebrity couple Millie Bobby Brown, 21, and Jake Bongiovi, 23, who tied the knot last May, confirmed on Thursday that they have become first-time parents to a baby girl.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” read their joint announcement post on Instagram. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

But months before the announcement, the ‘Enola Holmes’ star had shared her parenthood plans during a podcast outing in March, when Brown mentioned that she really wants to be a ‘young mom’, like her own mother.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” she said. “It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing.”

“Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me. And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me,” she explained.

Brown also hinted that she wants a ‘big family’ with Bongiovi, like his and her own, as both of them are one of four siblings. “So, it is definitely in our future,” she concluded.