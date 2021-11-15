Millions of Microsoft Windows 10,11 users warned of threat

Windows users have been asked to remain on high alert as Microsoft confirmed a critical threat was found in all Windows versions and it is a grave vulnerability which must be dealt with now.

The “zero-day” flaw, tracked as CVE-2021-34484, has seemingly enabled hackers to break into all Windows versions (including Windows 10, Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022). This allows them to manipulate the control of your computer.

The worst part? This flaw has been known for quite some time and still managed to evade official scrutiny.

Why? Well, Microsoft thought it had patched the vulnerability already (which it originally found in August this year) when it was publicly disclosed in October. Though it did put in some effort for the fix but that too was flawed apparently, the company admitted.

Now this hiccup by the company has drawn more attention to the vulnerability. However, the top software manufacturer has now promised to “take appropriate action to keep customers protected” for which the users have been waiting two weeks nows. The awaited new fix has still not arrived.

But instead of waiting for the remedy to come of its own, the users can take the lead and reach out to third-party security specialist 0patch that has has beaten Microsoft on this one with a ‘micropatch’.

It’s made available for all Windows users for now.

“Micropatches for this vulnerability will be free until Microsoft has issued an official fix,” 0patch confirmed.

You can see a video of the micropatch being installed below:

You may register with 0patch to get an account and install its download agent before the fix has arrived. Although, with 0patch fast becoming a go-to destination, beating software companies to the punch this, it is still inescapable for Microsoft to find the official panacea.

