Mills association rejects ministry’s figures about sugar reserves

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the figures of the Ministry of Trade, Sugar Mills Association on Thursday said currently Pakistan has reserves of two million tonnes of sugar, ARY News reported.

“The figures released by the ministry are contradictory against the ground realities,” the sugar mills association spokesperson said in a statement.

The Sugar mills association said even Brazil and India are also mulling over exporting the surplus stock of their sugar. The decision to export sugar after October will not yield results for the country, he added.

Earlier on April 15, the federal government has announced to ban the export of sugar, saying the ban would drop sugar prices and provide relief to the people.

According to details, the decision was made in the session chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef. The government claims that the export ban would lessen the prices and provide relief to the people.

