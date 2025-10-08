Milly Alcock leads ‘Supergirl’ film after Superman success

Ana Nogueira, the writer of Supergirl, has disclosed how she developed the role of Superman’s relatives.

DC co-CEO James Gunn has launched Peacemaker season 2 and is aiming to drop Milly Alcock’s Supergirl after the Superman success.

However, Milly Alcock made her first appearance as Kara Zor-El in Superman, coming in the end to take up her dog, Krypto.

In fact, though Kara appears to be a happy and self-assured character, the writer in an interview with Variety remarked that since Supergirl, “watched Krypton completely be destroyed. I was always like, ‘I can’t get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny.'”

Ana Nogueira further claimed that DC gave her Tom King’s Supergirl’s portrayal in Woman of Tomorrow.

“It was rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier,” Nogueira added. “When I read it, I was like, , There she is”

Moreover, the film features Kara Zor-El, a heroine created by Otto Binder and Al Palstino and inspired by the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic of Tom King. She travels the galaxy with her dog Krypto to commemorate her 21st birthday.

In addition, she encounters a young girl and embarks on a “murderous quest for revenge” on her behalf on the journey.

Read More: James Gunn shares insights about Milly Alcock’s ‘Supergirl’

Furthermore, apart from Alcock, Jason Momoa plays the role of Labo, Eve Ridley plays Ruthye Marye, and Matthias Schoenaerts stars as the villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills.

It is pertinent to note that Supergirl is expected to launch in cinemas on July 26, 2026.

Earlier this year, actor Milly Alcock debuted as ‘Supergirl’ in James Gunn’s new DC Universe with a cameo role in ‘Superman.’

Currently running in theatres, ‘Superman’ will be followed by ‘Supergirl’ in 2026 as Gunn kicks off his DCU.

The character, played by Milly Alcock, appeared in the David Corenswet-starrer in a cameo role to set up a new DC superhero story.

James Gunn has revealed that the tone of the upcoming film will be entirely different from ‘Superman.’

“[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility. But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood. I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways,” he said in a recent interview.