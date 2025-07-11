James Gunn shares insights about Milly Alcock’s ‘Supergirl’

Actor Milly Alcock debuted as ‘Supergirl’ in James Gunn’s new DC Universe with a cameo role in ‘Superman.’

Currently running in theatres, ‘Superman’ will be followed by ‘Supergirl’ in 2026 as Gunn kicks off his DCU.

The character, played by Milly Alcock, appeared in the David Corenswet-starrer in a cameo role to set up a new DC superhero story.

James Gunn has revealed that the tone of the upcoming film will be entirely different from ‘Superman.’

“[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility. But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood. I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways,” he said in a recent interview.

Gunn added, “Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she’s kind of a mess. I mean, she’s had real issues growing up. And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated.”

After casting Milly Alcock in 2024, the DC Studios chief said that the ‘House of the Dragon’ star was his first choice for the role.

“Strangely, Milly Alcock was the FIRST person I brought up to [co-president and co-CEO] Peter [Safran] for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes,” James Gunn said at the time.