Minal Khan amasses 8.7 million followers on Instagram

Actor Minal Khan has reached new heights with her Instagram followers, as announced on Friday evening.

Pakistan’s beautiful actor Minal Khan took to photo and video sharing application Instagram on Friday to share her latest achievement with social media users. The ‘Ishq Hai’ star uploaded a mirror selfie on the feed, which sees the celeb posing in a striped turtleneck knit sweater with black denim.

“Also! We’re 8.7M now ❤️💎❤️”, read the caption with the click. The post on social media garnered millions of hearts apart from compliments like ‘Gorgeous’ and ‘Beautiful’, while some users wished her on this achievement.

Yesterday, the famed celebrity shared a two picture gallery from her Yoga session as well. Minal Khan was spotted practicing Yoga poses with her sister in law Zarmineh Taimoor, sister of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who is a certified trainer. “First personal yoga session with @zarmineh_taimoor (the Yoga Shed)❤️”, the ‘Nand’ star captioned.

The celebrity, who is the twin sister of actor Aiman Khan, is one of the most versatile stars of Pakistan’s drama industry. She can play both roles of a protagonist as well as an antagonist in her serials with ease.

She won the hearts of the fans with her performance in hit projects namely ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah’, ‘Sun Yaara’, ‘Hassad’, ‘Jalan’, ‘Nand’ and ‘Ishq Hai’.

Minal Khan regularly takes to Instagram to share family photos, especially that of her with her hubby.

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded albeit traditional nikkah ceremony last year, and they frequently travel to exotic locations and spend family time with Aiman Khan and husband Muneeb Butt.

