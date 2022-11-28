Minal Khan ups her style game: See pictures

The latest pictures of showbiz A-lister Minal Khan from Dubai are viral across social media platforms.

The showbiz actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application and treated her Instagram family with the latest picture of herself, clicked during her birthday trip to Dubai.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Playing dress up,” Minal Khan wrote in the caption of the viral click which sees the showbiz diva posing on a terrace in Downtown Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

She looked super stunning in a powder-blue floor-length draped dress by celebrated designer Sana Safinaz. Khan styled the minimalist albeit chic look with pink-hued Zara heels, little danglers and a high ponytail.

Social users showered their love on the Insta post in the form of thousands of likes and compliments in the comments section.

Both Minal and her twin sister Aiman Khan are among the top league actors of the country. They started their careers simultaneously as child stars and went on to foray into all sorts of characters and roles in careers spanning over a decade. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official) Minal particularly won acclaim for her performances in hit projects namely ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah’, ‘Sun Yaara’, ‘Hassad’, ‘Jalan’, ‘Nand’ and ‘Ishq Hai’. Also read: Noor Zafar Khan drops new clicks from Dubai getaway Apart from her acting stint, the celeb enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is among the top followed actors on Instagram with 9.6 million users in her followers’ list. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official) Khan frequently shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS, as well as glimpses of her exotic vacays with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on the gram.

Comments