Minal Khan shares video, photos of her bridal shower

Actress Minal Khan shared video and images of her bridal shower on Instagram.

The Jalan star was seen wearing a pink suit, with a cake in front of her. There were balloons and other decoration items.

It was organized by her sister Aiman Khan. She thanked her along with fellow actresses Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan had earlier announced their wedding details.

Their nikkah will take place on September 10 and their valima reception will be held on September 12.

The celebrities had shared the invitation pictures on Instagram earlier.

Minal’s twin sister Aiman Khan and friends had hosted a small dinner in honour of the bride-to-be, with Minal sharing pictures from the night on her Instagram just before announcing her wedding date. “What a wonderful night hosted by my sister,” she said.

Minal and Ahsan, who went public with their romance in November of 2020, first shared news of their ‘baat pakki’ in May with heartwarming pictures from the occasion.

“Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” Minal Khan wrote, addressing her fiance.

Just a month later, in June, the couple sat down to officially exchange rings among close friends and family in a gorgeous albeit small engagement ceremony.

Minal Khan is known for her work in several projects namely Jalan and Ishq Hai.