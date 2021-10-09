Minar-e-Pakistan case: TikToker’s associate, 7 others remanded

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Saturday granted a four-day physical remand of female TikToker Ayesha Akram’s associate and seven others in the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case.

Rambo and his seven accomplices were arrested on Friday after the victim alleged that his associate was mastermind of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident that saw a mob of 400 people assaulting her on August 14.

Police today produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfaraz Cheema. A state counsel state requested the court to grant their physical remand for investigation.

The accused’s lawyer, denying the allegations, said his clients stood by the TikToker and saved her life. He opposed the prosecution department’s plea for physical remand.

Also Read: Female TikToker blames ‘Rambo’ for harassment at Minar e Pakistan

After hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence sides, the court handed over the custody of the accused to police for four days.

On August 14, the woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob of nearly 400 men. The incident came to light weeks later after videos of the horrific episode went viral on social media, forcing the authorities to launch a crackdown against all those involved in it.

In a written statement submitted to DIG Investigations, Ayesha Akram said that it was Rambo who made the plan to visit Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, which later led to the horrific incident.

“Rambo used to blackmail me using some of my obscene videos he possessed,” she said adding that he had so far received Rs1 million from her through blackmailing tactics besides also regularly receiving half of her salary.

