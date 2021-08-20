More videos from Minar e Pakistan show other women suffered abuse too

LAHORE: Third such video evidence to have emerged Friday, since the independence day fiasco where a mob of men charged and mauled a TikToker woman in the Greater Iqbal Park, suggests more women were sexually harassed as security was scarce to maintain order in the vicinity, ARY News reported.

At least two more women have been reportedly attacked on August 14, by the stags’ group that tried to grope them, video evidence shows.

A mob-like group is seen physically abusing two women who try to shoe them away by gestures and sticks.

Some men tried rescue the young women by feigning police arrival announcements, videos show.

Videos of women subjected to harassment at Minar-e-Pakistan surface

Earlier today, some more videos have surfaced to expose the security flaws at Minar-e-Pakistan in which women other than the TikToker were subjected to harassment by a mob on the occasion of Independence Day in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park.

More videos of women being subjected to harassment at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park surfaced after the incident of a crowd of men assaulting a female TikTok figure named Ayesha Akram.

The videos circulating on social media showed two women who were being harassed by a crowd of men at the Greater Iqbal Park. It showed that the men alongside the women kept trying to save them from the crowd.