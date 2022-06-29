Mind numbing optical illusion makes you see B&W picture in color!!

This optical illusion share by Professor AMX will truly show you how incredible the human eye is that it can turn a black and white image into colour on its own.

The video was shared on TikTok by Professor AMX, who has over 102,000 followers on his account.

“This video will show you just how remarkable your eyes truly are,” he wrote over the video. He first showed a black and white photo that he had taken during his trip to Ethiopia.

The Professor asks the viewers to focus on a white dot placed in the middle of a screen for 20 seconds. He says, “we’re trying to adjust the sensitivity of the light receptors in your eyes to the different colours of the image.”

Viewers can almost call could that the video is edited but the trick is legitimate.

Viewers were able to see the picture in full colour even when the picture was actually in black and white.

The illusion creates a short-lasting effect on our eyes that work as a stamp on our field of vision. The unbelievable optical illusion has now collected over 2 million likes on TikTok.

