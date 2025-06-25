MindsEye developer announces layoffs after disastrous launch

MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy is reportedly laying off employees less than a month after the tumultuous release of its debut game.

According to a report by IGN, the developer confirmed some internal changes weeks after launching its game, which was considered a rival of the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

Comparisons had been made between MindsEye and GTA 6 before the former’s launch.

Part of the reason for the comparison was Build a Rocket Boy founder Leslie Benzies, who previously served as Rockstar North president and was also the original creator of the Grand Theft Auto series.

However, MindsEye proved to be a flop amid complaints about bugs and several other technical issues.

While Build a Rocket Boy has announced its plans to release updates to resolve the issue, gamers have largely been disappointed by the game in the initial experience.

The developer has now reportedly begun layoffs after the disappointing response to MindsEye.

“We can confirm that we have had to make the painful decision to notify our hardworking team of some internal changes at Build A Rocket Boy. While we are working to reassign roles for as many of those impacted by these changes as possible, sadly we are initiating a formal consultation process that may result in redundancies,” the developer said in a statement to IGN.

“This decision has not been made lightly, and we are committed to handling this process with transparency, fairness, and respect for all employees. We will provide further details to the team over the coming weeks,” it added.