Minecraft drops updates to overhaul entire game

Popular sandbox game Minecraft on Tuesday rolled out two major updates to overhaul the entire title.

The latest update, Chase the Skies, introduces functions for items such as leads and craftable saddles, along with a player locator bar.

The feature is designed to help players easily locate friends who have wandered off.

Additionally, Chase the Skies introduces the Happy Ghast, a new mob that players can ride across the map.

However, to get one, Minecraft players will need to travel to the Nether, find a dried ghast, and raise it from there.

Another upcoming update, titled Vibrant Visuals, will enhance the graphics of the popular game.

Read more: Netflix announces Minecraft animated series

In addition to visual improvements, the Minecraft update will intensify the experience of underwater exploration. It’s important to note that the Vibrant Visuals update will be available exclusively to Bedrock Edition players.

Available now: Experience the joy of soaring above the Overworld with our Chase the Skies drop! 🪽 Fly with your happy ghast

⛓️ Leash a caravan of camels together

🔍 Find wandering friends with the Player Locator bar and more! Players on Bedrock Edition can also soak in… pic.twitter.com/tVEpBLrWba — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 17, 2025

Created by Markus Persson, the Minecraft game was released in 2009. Later, Jens Bergenstein took over the development after the title was made more widely available in 2011.

The game holds the record of the best-selling video game in history, having sold over 300 million copies and an estimated 140 million monthly active players as of last year.

The game has been adapted into a live-action film, starring Hollywood actors Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Jennifer Coolidge.