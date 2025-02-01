web analytics
Meet Minelle Farooqi, the 18-year-old pilot defying stereotypes

Rubina Alvi
Rubina Alvi
The 18-year-old Minelle Farooqi has broken the stereotypes becoming a licensed pilot and an inspiration to young girls across Pakistan.

Hailing from Karachi, Minelle has been flying air ambulances, leaving many in awe of her exceptional talent.

Minelle’s remarkable journey is an example of her determination and passion for flying. Despite her young age, she has proven that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. “If a person is determined to achieve something, age is not a barrier,” Minelle said on her incredible journey.

Minelle’s love for flying has paved the way for her to become a licensed pilot at a young age. Her achievement serves as an example for young girls and women everywhere, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and defy stereotypes.

Air ambulances are specially equipped aircraft designed to transport patients who require medical attention or evacuation from remote or emergency situations.

To pilot an air ambulance, one must possess a combination of aviation and medical knowledge. Aviation qualifications include a Commercial Pilot License (CPL), Instrument Rating (IR), Multi-Engine Rating, and Type Rating specific to the aircraft being flown.

Also read: How to become a professional pilot in Pakistan, Ammara Chaudhry reveals

Additionally, pilots must undergo aeromedical training to understand the medical aspects of air transport and be familiar with medical equipment and emergency procedures.

