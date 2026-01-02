Pakistan to Showcase Mineral Potential at Riyadh Forum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik has met Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in the minerals and energy sectors.

Ali Pervaiz Malik has told the ambassador that Pakistan would take part in the upcoming Future Minerals Forum (FMF), to be held later this month in Riyadh, following an invitation from the Saudi government.

He said Pakistan would set up a dedicated pavilion titled “Pakistan – The Mineral Marvel,” aimed at showcasing the vast potential and promise of Pakistan’s rich geological landscape to the global mineral community.

The Pakistani delegation, led by the federal minister, along with representatives from 13 state-owned and private mineral companies, will attend the forum.

Pakistan will also host a 90-minute country showcase session at FMF under the theme “Unleashing potential: Accelerating Pakistan’s Mineral Revolution,” featuring government officials, company executives, foreign investors and international experts.

Ali Pervaiz Malik further stated that it will be an honour to welcome global mining stakeholders at the Pakistan Pavilion. The Pavilion will also serve as a prelude to the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum (PMIF) 2026, scheduled to be held in April in Islamabad, Pakistan, and will help attract international participation for the upcoming forum.

On this occasion, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, welcomed and appreciated Pakistan’s participation in the Riyadh Future Minerals Forum. He reaffirmed that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have always stood by each other, reflecting the strength of their longstanding brotherly relations.

Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy stressed that both countries had significant potential for collaboration in minerals and energy, and said the Future Minerals Forum would provide an important platform to deepen cooperation.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation for mutual economic growth and development.