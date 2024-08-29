Mingora grenade attack martyrs police constable

PESHAWAR: A police constable was martyred and another injured when unknown men attacked Banr police post with hand grenades, ARY News reported on Thursday.

DPO Swat informed the media that unknown armed people attacked the Banr police post in Mingora city of Swat and hurled grenades at the policemen on duty.

In the aftermath of the attack, the DPO said two police officials were injured and rushed to Saidu Sharif Hospital where a constable named Rehman Ullah succumbed to his injuries.

He said soon after the incident a large force of police reached the site and cordoned off the area before initiating a search operation. He said perpetrators involved in this act will be arrested to face justice at all costs.

Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said that this year, 76 police officers and personnel have been martyred in KP.

The IGP stated that the police and CTD have killed 148 terrorists and arrested 250 others in the ongoing year. He added that the police, CTD, and security forces have jointly eliminated the Salim Rabbani group.

In addition, the Mohsin Qader group in Mardan has been eliminated, and commanders Abdul Rahim and Zuber have been killed in Peshawar and Bannu, respectively.

IGP Gandapur emphasized that there are no “no-go” areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that efforts are being made to further improve police capabilities in southern districts. He praised the KPK police for maintaining their morale despite facing extremely challenging situations.